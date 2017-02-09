Air India Express exploring partnerships with other airlines

Express is exploring commercial partnerships with other airlines and looking at routes in South East Asia to de-risk itself from the slowdown in business.

Express is low cost arm of and deploys 85% of its capacity on routes.

The reported a profit of Rs 362 crore in FY 16 aided by lower fuel prices and improved revenues. This year profit is expected to be lower and the is likely to miss its annual revenue target of Rs 3,550 crore because of muted demand from market.

"We have been a point to point carrier and there are pressures created by capacity growth. We are open for partnerships with other airlines to grow our business and gain access to other markets," said the airline's chief executive officer

Express already has a code share partnership with It is launching a Delhi-Dhaka service offering connections to passengers from Europe. The is also exploring new connections in South East Asia and East Asia to de-risk itself from slowdown in "We have not thought of long haul operations at present," he added.

Express has 23 Boeing 737 at present and will add two more planes in 2017. Currently, the flies to 15 international destinations including Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha and Singapore.