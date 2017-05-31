Air India improves metrics but misses target

Govt had given Rs 30,000-cr bailout on condition that it will meet specified operational milestones

Air India’s performance has improved in the past two years but it has failed to meet critical targets set in a turnaround plan drawn up by the government. The airline has principally failed to meet its target of bringing down the net loss to Rs 2,369 crore in 2016-17. The government in 2012 provided the airline a Rs 30,000 crore bailout on condition that it will meet specified operational milestones. Air India has submitted to the civil aviation ministry that it has increased core revenue, ancillary income and operating ratio in 2016-17 while trimming losses. In ...

Arindam Majumder