Air India launches direct flight to Sweden, connecting Delhi and Stockholm

India's national air carrier launched its first non-stop flight, the Dreamliner B-787, to Stockholm, Sweden, from Delhi on Wednesday. With an all-female crew on board, the cockpit was under the control of Capt.Nivedita Bhasin.

The Dreamliner will fly thrice a week, every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and leave Delhi at 14.50 hours and reach Stockholm at 18.40. The return flight will leave Stockholm at 20:40 hours and reach Delhi at 07:20 hours next day.

With an increase of passenger volume between India and Sweden by 50% in three years, the direct flight is likely to further bolster the growing relationship between India and Sweden. The flying time of passengers will be reduced by at least 2 hours.

Eminent Olympian and Bronze Medal Winner Gagan Narang and ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh were a few of the lucky passengers who boarded the first direct flight to Stockholm.

Ashwani Lohani, Chairman, said, "We are confident that Air India's first foray to Scandinavia would add new dimensions to trade, commerce and tourism between the two countries - India and Sweden."

The launch event, including lighting of lamp, cake and ribbon cutting ceremonies, was held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi in the presence of Chairman Ashwani Lohani and Charge d'Affaires of Embassy of Sweden, Gautam Bhattacharyya.

Gautam Bhattacharyya, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Sweden said, "The direct connection will not only strengthen trade between India and Sweden but also create more business, tourism and educational opportunities."

Ewa Lagerqvist, CEO, Visit Sweden said, "There is a growing interest from India in Sweden as a tourist and business destination.

Sweden is blessed with a lot of natural beauty - a long coastline, dramatic mountains and rolling landscapes along with the vibrant and hip capital of Stockholm. The combination of authentic nature experiences, progressive cities and a modern sustainable lifestyle sets Sweden aside as a unique destination. We hope that more Indians will discover Sweden in the near future."

Stockholm Arlanda is the fastest growing airport in Scandinavia. Since 2013, there has been robust growth in the number of intercontinental direct routes to and from Stockholm Arlanda, with a total of 19 direct routes now established.

