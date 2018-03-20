Air India lures high-flying suitors as airline undergoes privatisation

Action is revving up on the privatisation of Air India, with the government expected to come out with details for the expression of interest inviting bids in a few days. So far, three contenders have shown interest in varying degrees.

IndiGo, the largest domestic airline by market share, was first off the block. Next up in early January was Tata-Singapore Airlines (SIA), which said it was evaluating the possibilities. Last week, came reports that a consortium of Jet Airways, Air France-KLM and probably US airline Delta (the US airline has denied any move from its side) may bid. ...