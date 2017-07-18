Air India recorded highest number of safety violation cases: Jayant Sinha

National carrier recorded the number of safety violations in the last three years, followed by Jet Airways and SpiceJet, Union Minister said in the Rajya Sabha today.



Air India, along with its subsidiaries Express and Alliance Air, registered 185 cases of violations where punitive measures were taken against the crew in 2014, 2015 and 2016.



These measures included warning to personnel, derostering, corrective training and suspension of licences, he said in response to a question.During the same period, Jet Airways recorded 154 instances where penalties were imposed on their crew and SpiceJet saw such 142 cases.Market leader IndiGo recorded three cases during this period.But over the years there has been a decline in such instances, the government said."There is a reducing trend in cases of safety violations in the last three year," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Sinha said.In the case of Air India, safety violations dropped by 80 per cent - from 103 cases in 2014 to 22 in 2016.Jet Airways saw a drop of such cases from 54 in 2014 to 34 in 2016.However, SpiceJet was an exception where instances of safety breach rose from 48 in 2014 to 69 in 2016.