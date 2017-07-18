Air India sale: Employees stage protest against privatisation

A section of employees today staged protest against the government's decision to privatise the national carrier, saying they were always ready for turnaround of the airline.



Around 300 employees, associated with the Air Corporation's Employees Union (ACEU), gathered outside the office near the International airport here.



They chanted opposing the decision taken by the last month approving ofThe ACEU is the biggest union of employees and represents nearly 8,000 of the total 24,000 staff members. It is a grouping of non-technical staff of the airline."We appeal to the of not to go for privatisation and of We are always ready to turnaround Air India," the ACEU said in its statement.The union also plans to hold similar protests in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, later this month, according to a union member.

