Air India sale may exclude real estate

Of Rs 46,500 cr debt, around Rs 30,500 cr is on account of working capital; rest is aircraft loans

Suitors of Air India may not be able to bid for the vast plots of land and real estate the national carrier holds in prime locations. The government is likely to hive off the non-core assets of the airline, including real estate, land parcels and art treasures, into a separate company before calling a formal bid. “What will be up for sale as part of initial disinvestment are the aircraft, the airline’s prized slots at airports across the world, the bilateral rights and its pool of human resource,” a senior civil aviation ministry official who is involved ...

Arindam Majumder