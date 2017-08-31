Air India stake sale: Arun Jaitley hints at speedy decision

Finance Minister has indicated that an expeditious decision would be taken on disinvestment, with at least two parties having formally expressed interest in buying stake in the national carrier. "These decisions are to be taken expeditiously but in their normal course," Jaitley told reporters on Wednesday.



The Union Cabinet had in June given in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of the carrier and its subsidiaries. Surviving on taxpayers' money, the airline has been in the red for long and various proposals, including government think tank NITI Aayog's suggestion for complete privatisation, have been made. The government will be taking steps to appoint a "regular person" to the post of chairman and managing director of Air India, civil aviation secretary R N Choubey said.