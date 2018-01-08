Air India terminates over 400 contractual employees after their retirement

Disinvestment-bound Air India
has terminated the services of over 400 employees who were hired by the airline
on contractual basis after their retirement.
The latest directive follows a similar order issued in August, which put on hold proposals for employing recently retired officials as well as renewing contracts for those former employees who were due for an extension.
"The CMD has directed that contract of the retired employees under non-technical category (i.e. excluding pilots, flight dispatchers, service engineers, OPT, OTT instructors, flight safety) be terminated with immediate effect," as per a circular issued by Executive Director-Personnel on January 5.
The directive, however, adds that exceptions could be made for officials performing critical roles on a case-by-case basis.
"In case there are cases which cannot be terminated as they are handling critical assignment, proper justification to be put up to CMD for his perusal and approval," as per the order.
Another source added that there were nearly 412 retired personnel working with the airline
whose services have now been discontinued.
The previous CMD, Rajiv Bansal, had ordered in August that "all proposals received for the post-retirement engagement of employees and renewals may be kept in abeyance till further orders.
