Air India to fly to Los Angeles, Stockholm, Nairobi this year: Lohani

National carrier will launch flights to three new destinations in the United States (US) as well as to Stockholm, and Tel Aviv this year, its chief Ashwani Lohani said on Tuesday.

Making it the fifth non-stop destination in the US, a direct service would start to Washington from July 7, followed by a to from September 1 and then to Dallas.

Air India, which is working on ways to revive its fortunes, would commence service to the Swedish capital from August 15.

Chairman & Managing Director Ashwani Lohani said that it would also start flights to Tel Aviv (Israel), (Kenya) and Dallas (the US) this year.

"To Washington from July 7, from August 15 and from September 1 to be followed by Tel Aviv, Dallas and sometime later during the year 2017 itself. spreads its wings far and wide," Lohani said in a Facebook post.





Washington would be the airline's fifth non-stop destination in the US after New York, Newark, Chicago and San Francisco.