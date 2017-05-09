Air India to fly to Los Angeles, Stockholm, Nairobi this year: Lohani

National carrier Air India
will launch flights to three new destinations in the United States (US) as well as to Stockholm, Nairobi
and Tel Aviv this year, its chief Ashwani Lohani said on Tuesday.
Making it the fifth non-stop destination in the US, a direct service would start to Washington from July 7, followed by a flight
to Los Angeles
from September 1 and then to Dallas.
Air India, which is working on ways to revive its fortunes, would commence service to the Swedish capital Stockholm
from August 15.
Air India
Chairman & Managing Director Ashwani Lohani said that it would also start flights to Tel Aviv (Israel), Nairobi
(Kenya) and Dallas (the US) this year.
"To Washington from July 7, Stockholm
from August 15 and Los Angeles
from September 1 to be followed by Tel Aviv, Dallas and Nairobi
sometime later during the year 2017 itself. Air India
spreads its wings far and wide," Lohani said in a Facebook post.
Washington would be the airline's fifth non-stop destination in the US after New York, Newark, Chicago and San Francisco.
