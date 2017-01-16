Air India to soon start direct flights to Washington, Copenhagen

It expects to roll out non-stop services to Washington and Copenhagen from next year

Outlining its network expansion plans which include new flights and increase in frequencies to the existing domestic and international destinations, on Monday said it expects to roll out non-stop services to and Copenhagen from the national capital in next financial year.



As part of this, is expected to add two new international destinations — and Copenhagen — and increase frequencies on domestic routes like Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Leh by July, the airline said.



The state-run carrier had added 12 new flights in its domestic network while four flights were launched on international destinations in the previous year.



As part of its international route network expansion plans, is looking to launch its flight services to the capital Copenhagen from in May, while the non-stop Delhi- service is expected to take off in July, the airline said.



The services to Copenhagen will be operated by the Boeing 787-8 (Dreamliner) while Delhi- route would be serviced by B777, it added.



Air India's flight would be the fifth direct connection to the US, it said, adding the Copenhagen flight service will offer convenient onward connections to Scandinavian countries like Sweden, Norway, among others.



In addition to this, plans to connect Bangkok by starting direct flight operations from and Kolkata in May besides starting a second frequency from Delhi, it said.



On the domestic side, plans to add new frequencies on various routes apart from starting new connections to bolster regional connectivity.



This includes a direct flight service to Port Blair from in May as well as addition of frequency to Leh from the national capital in May.



also plans to introduce a second flight to from and increase frequency to from to four in March, it said.

