One-and- a-half years into the job of turning around the national carrier, Air India's Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani says they would like to become more aggressive in business within the limitations of being a government-run company going forward. In an interview with B Dasarath Reddy, he said the company was focusing on the consolidation as well as the expansion while trying to find solutions to the legacy issues. Excerpts of the interview:

Have things changed in the last one and half years?

It is all about improving the organisation's culture. That is the most important thing. But culture can't be changed overnight. It takes time or years to change the organisational culture. But we are moving in the right direction. The staff is definitely on board in this endeavour. The manifestation of staff grievances has been reduced and staff has some faith in the management now. They believe my words.

How will be the financial performance of in this year?

We are going through the difficult times on two counts; old merger-related issues still haunt the company and the old debt which is still there. We are in the process of finding solutions to these issues. But we have decided to consolidate as well as expand our business. Consolidation basically means running more flights with the same aircraft and the expansion would involve buying more plans. We are moving in both the directions. We have to improve our market share as well as revenues. We had posted operating profit last year and this year hopefully we should have an operating profit though the difference between the operating and the net profit would be very heavy.

The turnaround would also depend on the company's ability to compete with the private airlines on various fronts...

We are competing with the private airlines. Our presence is being felt. They can not wish us away. And we are coming out with new schemes every day and we are also launching new flights. Yesterday we launched a Delhi-Kochi-Dubai flight and we are going to start some more flights to Washington, Toronto and some destinations in Africa soon.

Will it be possible to continue fare wars in the light of surging oil prices?

We can set things right with what we have in our hands and that is what we have been doing so far as the were low. This year, the started rising. Airlines business is a very difficult business and margins are very low. So these realities will determine the contours of a business strategy going forward.

Finance Minister has announced Rs 1,700 crore for the year 2017-18, less than at least Rs 1,000 crore you have asked for. How would you manage?

This is only the first instalment. We will ask for a supplementary budget if required.

What are the key things you are looking at in improving the Air India's business performance?

We have to become more aggressive in marketing and selling. We are trying to become more aggressive as much as the systems permit us because we are a government-run company. We are putting our efforts to improve the services. We are trying to improve punctuality. We are trying to introduce our services in the new routes. Besides, has chalked out aggressive plans in the regional connectivity. We have just placed orders for 10 ATRs and we will fly them to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

has decided to hike salaries to its staff by 2% this year. Given the financial situation, will the company be able to take this additional financial load?

We are giving what was already agreed in view of the operating profit achieved in 2015-16. Moreover, we can not consider this as a load but a move that will bring more money to the company in coming days.