AirAsia flight aborted after bird hit stalls takeoff from Ranchi airport

An AirAsia flight aborted its take off here in on Saturday after a but there was no emergency evacuation as reported earlier.

The airline said the flight, I5 541, from Ranchi to suffered a on its take off roll at the Birsa Munda Airport.

"The crew immediately discontinued the takeoff and taxied back to the ramp and passengers deboarded the aircraft normally," said Amar Abrol, Managing Director and CEO, AirAsia

"There were no injuries or damage (to passengers) as a result of this incident and the aircraft has since been grounded at the "

The blades of the plane got damaged because of the hit.

The airline said all the passengers were provided with necessary alternatives.

An earlier report erroneously said some smoke was seen after the incident and that the passengers were taken out from the emergency door.

On July 12, an AirAsia passenger tried to open the plane's emergency door mid-air as it was preparing to land at Ranchi. The passenger was arrested.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)