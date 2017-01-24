Company
Business Standard

AirAsia India offers 50% discount on round trips

Currently, the airline flies to 11 destinations with its two hubs in Bengaluru and New Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Budget passenger carrier AirAsia India has started a discount offer of 50 per cent on the return leg of round trips booked via its website and mobile-based application.

"The discount is available on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile App from January 23 to 29, 2017 for travel between February 1 and April 30, 2017," the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It (offer) covers flights operated by AirAsia India spanning all destinations including recently added Srinagar and Bagdogra."

The airline will start flying to Srinagar and Bagdogra from February 19.

Currently, the airline flies to 11 destinations with its two hubs in Bengaluru and New Delhi.

 

