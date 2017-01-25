AirAsia India opts for leasing via tender route

Airline has called a competitive bidding process for the 8 new aircraft it wants to add this year

Airline has called a competitive bidding process for the 8 new aircraft it wants to add this year

AirAsia India has started to rectify some of the controversial related-party transactions, that had led to allegations of mismanagement and preferential treatment towards parent AirAsia Malaysia. To begin with, the company is following a competitive tender process for leasing and maintenance of aircraft. Till now, most of these transactions were being carried out with the carrier’s Malaysian parent, and in many instances, it paid higher than market rates, thereby adversely impacting financials. According to the minutes of recent board meetings, reviewed by ...

Arindam Majumder & Aneesh Phadnis