AirAsia says it doesn't ask for security deposit, warns against imposters

After a few fraudulent job emails in its name surfaced, has cautioned job-seekers against "certain agencies" attempting to mislead people by fictitiously posing as employees of the Some aspiring crew officials recently received emails in the name of " Airlines Limited", which said the company has "selected their resumes" and called them for "direct online interview". The email also mentioned a mandatory refundable fee of Rs 9,600 as charges for "interview processing, maintenance, courier, accommodation, and assurance". A 23-year-old professional in another raised an alarm over the email, bringing it to the notice of officials. "I was looking for a better work opportunity within the industry. On Friday, I received an email from ' Airlines Ltd'.

Everything looked fine, but the demand for money in the email made me suspicious and I informed the airlines. Soon the was confirmed," he told PTI, requesting anonymity. An confirmed that the does not ask candidates for any money during and said it was aware of these "fake advertisements" doing the rounds and it was exploring legal options. "It has been brought to our notice that they send fake communication/e-mails to the potential job seekers luring them with job offers using the details of the company," an said in a statement. " (India) Limited would like to caution the general public that in the recent past some unscrupulous individuals and agencies have tried to mislead the public by fictitiously claiming to be employees of the company or posing as authorised agencies of the company," the added. The said it follows a formal process through its own human resources department and does not outsource the final selection of prospective employees to any individuals or agencies to issue interview intimations, selection or offer letters etc. The company also does not ask for any security deposit or document check (refundable or non-refundable) at any stage of the process, it added.