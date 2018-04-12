AirAsia to challenge SpiceJet, Go Air over low fares and first-time flyers

Humour is the way to the millennial heart, or so the numerous behavioral surveys and advertisements for products ranging from soaps to clothes to airlines indicate. No surprise then that AirAsia, currently positioned below IndiGo, SpiceJet and Go Air in the pecking order for low-cost carriers, is looking to raise a few laughs with its new campaign targeted at young travelers from outside the metros.

However, despite the targeted pitch, the challenge would be to rise above the problems plaguing all low cost carriers today, on service, timeliness and safety. AirAsia has recently ...