Budget airline on Sunday said deliveries of A320 neo aircraft that are powered by engines have been put on hold by and the engine maker. Following engine problem warning, has already grounded three A320 neo planes that are powered by engines. The grounding of aircraft came after a directive from European aviation safety regulator "Product Safety Boards of and Airbus, post evaluating the PW1100G-JM engine issue, have decided that all neo deliveries are on hold till further notice," said in a regulatory filing. The issue impacts a limited sub-population of engines and had to ground three of its aircraft in the interim, it added. According to the filing, would continue to add A320 ceo and ATR aircraft to its fleet. On Saturday, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said on Friday issued an emergency airworthiness directive for A320 neo planes fitted with PW1100 engines having a particular serial number. The directive came in the wake of instances of the engine's in-flight shut-downs and rejected take-offs involving A320 neo family planes, the official added. has also issued an alert for providing instructions to de-pair the affected engines and discontinue extended-range twin-engine operations for aircraft fitted with affected engines. The official had said has three such aircraft, adding that the latest issue is different from the problems experienced by IndiGo's A320 neos earlier and those have been addressed. "Like other GTF engine powered A320 neo operators globally, continues to operate its other A320 neo aircraft," said in the filing. and are working in close cooperation and would be swiftly communicating on the way forward in relation to aircraft deliveries, the filing added. and GoAir are the two domestic carriers that operate A320 neo planes powered with engines.

Both airlines have placed orders for substantial number of A320 neo aircraft.