Airbus signs contract with two Indian start-ups for aerospace solutions

Airbus in its release said Neewee's solution, called procuSense, will enhance certainty to manufacturing supply chain

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

airbus, plane
Photo: Reuters

European plane manufacturer Airbus and its subsidiary Navblue today said they have signed contracts with two Indian startups - Neewee and Eflight - to build innovative solutions that can be enhanced to meet the firm's as well as industry needs.

The startupswere part of the five startups chosen a year back from the second season of the Airbus Bizlab technology acceleration programme, which attracted 137 applications from nine countries, a release issued by the European firm said.

"These partnerships stand as an example of our commitment towards engaging with the entrepreneurial community and creating business opportunities for them, especially with Airbus," said Bruno Gutierres, head of Airbus BizLab.
Airbus in its release said Neewee's solution, called procuSense, will enhance certainty to manufacturing supply chain and procurement operations at the firm, using advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Eflight'strip support solutionwill offer a comprehensive suite of services that allows business jet pilots to optimise plans for fuel, time, route and weather, it added.
First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 19:05 IST

