Airbus signs contract with two Indian start-ups for aerospace solutions

European and its subsidiary today said they have signed contracts with two Indian startups - Neewee and Eflight - to build innovative solutions that can be enhanced to meet the firm's as well as industry needs.

The startupswere part of the five startups chosen a year back from the second season of the Bizlab technology acceleration programme, which attracted 137 applications from nine countries, a release issued by the European firm said.

"These partnerships stand as an example of our commitment towards engaging with the entrepreneurial community and creating opportunities for them, especially with Airbus," said Bruno Gutierres, of BizLab.

in its release said Neewee's solution, called procuSense, will enhance certainty to manufacturing and procurement operations at the firm, using advanced analytics, and



Eflight'strip support solutionwill offer a comprehensive suite of services that allows jet pilots to optimise plans for fuel, time, route and weather, it added.