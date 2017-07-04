Airbus unveils leaner corporate structure, confirms sales shake-up

Will lead to fast decision-making, less bureaucracy, greater collaboration

on Monday formally kicked off a leaner corporate structure under Chief Executive Tom Enders, following a recent merger between its parent firm and its dominant arm, and confirmed a reorganisation of its commercial sales.



Confirming changes announced last year, the reorganisation involves a single corporate headquarters in Toulouse, France, with Fabrice as group-wide chief operating officer and president of commercial aircraft.



“ will benefit from a simpler structure that enables faster decision-making, less bureaucracy, greater collaboration and increased efficiency,” it said in a statement.



The shake-up would now see Airbus’s sales team, known for contesting leadership of the jetliner market with Boeing, report directly to Enders instead of



The move is seen as sensitive because it revisits a power-sharing deal between Enders and that initially gave the Frenchman responsibility over all activities.



In a letter to staff, Enders said that in his commercial aircraft role, would lead programmes, support and services, engineering, manufacturing, procurement and quality. “However, due to the heavy operational challenges in our largest revenue-driving business, and to slightly rebalance our internal burden-sharing, I will lead sales and marketing.”



In his group-wide role, will oversee Airbus’s efforts to capture the power of ‘Big Data’ through ‘digitalisation’ he wrote. “Only with lean and integrated structures will reap the full benefits of in both their existing operational challenges and their future endeavours,” he said.



He told that needed to embrace the frenetic pace of change in its environment, “waving goodbye to an era in which a return to ‘stability’ was a realistic aspiration”.





Sudip Kar-Gupta & Tim Hepher | Reuters