Aircel enters telecom war; offers 84 GB data on Rs 348 recharge

Aircel's offer is only valid in Uttar Pradesh *East) region, and applies . to new customers on their first recharge. The Rs 348 recharge offer is not available to existing users who are already on the Aircel network. The offer assures free 84 GB data on all the networks – 2G, 3G and 4G – combined with voice calls.
“Aircel recognises the trend of customers becoming multi-service users, hence it becomes imperative for us to introduce fully loaded combo packs which are a solution to their evolving communication needs. FRC 348 is by far the best value proposition in the market as the offer is open for all customers with all types of handsets be it 2G, 3G or 4G. This pack has been especially designed considering the customers’ need for accessing high volumes of data to seamlessly connect with their family members through video chatting, social networking or streaming videos as well as making voice calls without worrying about their balance.” said Rajiv Gupta, Circle Business Head – UP (East), Aircel
Recently, Reliance Jio added new plans in its portfolio and revised its older plans as well. Here is what Reliance Jio is offering in the new tariff plans:
Rs 399 plan: Under the new Rs 399, the company offers 1 GB data per day for 84 days to Prime Subscribers. The plan is similar to the Rs 309 one that the company offered under its Dhana Dhan offer.
Rs 349 plan: Under Jio's Rs 349 plan, you get 20 GB data for a period of over 56 days (almost 2 months). No data limit applies.
On the other hand, the telecom major Bharti Airtel also revised its strategy to stay competitive and launched data roll over initiative that guarantees roll over unused mobile data to the next month. This means that their mobile data will never be wasted. The data rollover feature will be applicable from August 1, 2017, onwards.
