Airports Authority of India chalks out Rs 180-bn capex plan for next 4 yrs

Either inthissession or the next, it should be through, he said. The Amendment allows AAI to use its land in a liberal way. Replying to a query, he said, the Assam government has come forward to provide Rs 100 crore per annum for three years to start international destinations to Southeast Asia under the Udan scheme and the ministry will help the state in conducting bidding process and other related issues. He however, clarified that the Centre would not provide any subsidy under the scheme as the idea belongs to the state government. "Since the money is coming from the state government, we (the centre) are only facilitating and panning out the bidding through a transparent process. We will guide them but the final decision is with the state government," he said. He reiterated that Udans core concept will continue to be affordable regional flights, but it will lend its support to state governments that evince interest to fly to foreign destinations. "We are calling it Udan international," he explained. According to him, the total number of destinations awarded under Udan scheme was 56 airports, out of which 19 have been connected as of now. "And now we are connecting roughly one new airport in every fifteen days," he said. Choubey said the aviation sector in the country is doing exceedingly well and there is a need toto provide infrastructure services which can match this growth. "Previous three years we grew at 20 per cent per annum and current year we are growing at 17.5 per cent per annum which is significantly higher than any other country in the world," he said. "Just for the pilots alone, over the next five to six years the requirement would be anywhere between 8,000 to 10,000 pilots, he added. On Air Indias disinvestment plan he said the expression of interest (EoI) will be floated in the next two weeks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU