Airtel beats Reliance Jio by a huge margin in 4G speed: OpenSignal report

Bharti Airtel
becomes the best performer among Indian mobile service providers in terms of 4G data speed, according to the second India report by OpenSignal, a provider of insights into coverage and performance of mobile operators worldwide.
The OpenSignal report, which closely looks at the dynamics of mobile data in India, taking into account 7,369,029,252 measurements from 7,08,504 devices reveals that Bharti Airtel
continues to lead in 4G and 3G data speed. Though, despite its wins, both metrics were down from the first report that was published in April.
According to the OpenSignal report, Bharti Airtel
tops the 4G LTE download speed with an average speed of 9.15 Mega-bits per seconds (Mbps). It was closely followed by Vodafone
and Idea in 4G LTE internet speed test, with scores of 7.45 Mbps and 7.4 Mbps, respectively. Reliance Jio
was a distant fourth with a speed of 5.81 Mbps.
In the 3G download test, too, the Bharti Airtel
network topped, with a speed of 3.62 Mbps. It was closely followed by Vodafone, with a 3.12 Mbps 3G download speed in India.
In terms of reach, however, Reliance Jio
appeared to be the only 4G network offering a countrywide 4G network availability. Reliance Jio
enjoys a spectacular 95.59 per cent 4G network coverage in India, which is very high, considering that the company launched its services only late last year. In network coverage, Airtel
came a distant fourth, while Idea and Vodafone
took the second and third spots, respectively.
Reliance Jio
also topped overall internet speed test
with 5.81 Mbps speed. The overall internet speed test
that takes into account the average download speed experienced by users on 4G LTE network, 3G network and on 2G speeds.