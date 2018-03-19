Mobile subscriber base grows by 10.8 mn in Feb to 999.33 mn: COAI

According to latest reports by Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), India’s private telecom service providers have a total of 999.33 million subscribers, which includes subscribers of RJio & MTNL (figures as of December 2017). According to latest reports by Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), India’s private telecom service providers have a total of 999.33 million subscribers, which includes subscribers of RJio & MTNL (figures as of December 2017).

Amongst the individual companies, Ltd continues to hold the top position, with 29.50 per cent market share, adding another 41,73,908 subscribers during January, to take its total subscriber base to 295.79 million subscribers. Airtel is closely followed by Vodafone India Ltd, which ended January with 217.06 million subscribers. This past month, Idea Cellular had the maximum number of subscriber additions, adding 4.42 million to bring its total subscribers to 202.06 million.

“We are pleased to see growth yet again. For a sector currently burdened with poor financial health and hyper competition, this is a positive development. The industry is constantly working and delivering progress as its contribution to the Government’s Digital India programme. Consistent growth as seen this month is encouraging, and the industry will continue to ensure that connectivity reaches the farthest corners of the country,” said Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI.

The report, which also provides mobile subscriber numbers for individual circles, showed that the UP (East) circle remained at the top with a total of 86.74 million subscribers, while Maharashtra remained at second position with a total of 81.56 million mobile subscribers.

in India has been undergoing massive consolidation following the entry of Infocomm in this space. The newcomer not only added 16 million subscribers in less than 18 months but also inflicted fatal damage on smaller players like Aircel, and Telenor.