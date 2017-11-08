Airtel bundles postpaid, prepaid plans with more data, free unlimited calls

Bharti Airtel, India’s leading telecom operator, has announced new postpaid and prepaid plans bundled with free domestic voice calls, national roaming calls, data rollover facility and subscription of apps – Wynk music and TV.

The new postpaid plans are part of infinity connections, which ranges from Rs 399 to Rs 999. In all the monthly billing plans – except Rs 399 plan -- the telecom major is offering unlimited domestic calls including outgoing calls during national roaming. The Rs 399 plan offer free local and STD calls but the applicable national roaming call charges are applicable.

The new infinity plans also revised the data benefits bundled with each plan. In Rs 399 plan, the company is now offering 10 GB of data – applicable on all network modes 4G, 3G and 2G. In Rs 499, Rs 649, Rs 799 and Rs 999 infinity plans the company is offering 20 GB, 30 GB, 40 GB and 50 GB data, respectively.

All the newly introduced infinity postpaid plans come with data rollover benefit, which allows users to carry forward their unused monthly data – up to 200 GB -- to next month billing cycle ensuring no wastage of leftover data balance at the end of billing cycle.

For prepaid customers, announced Rs 448 recharge offers with unlimited Local and STD calls, unlimited outgoing calls on national roaming and 70 GB data. The pack is available to all customers across India on any 4G/3G/2G device.