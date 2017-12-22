Bharti Airtel can do e-KYC till January 10 with riders

The (UIDAI) has conditionally allowed Bharti to conduct e-KYC verification of mobile subscribers up to January 10 if Rs 138 crore of the cooking gas subsidy transferred into its subscribers’ is reverted to other bank accounts held by them.The had last week barred from conducting Aadhaar-based SIM verification of its mobile customers and after reports emerged that were opened for its mobile subscribers without “informed consent” and cooking gas subsidy worth crores of rupees was deposited into them.The had requested the Reserve (RBI) and the department of telecommunications (DoT) to conduct an audit of to ensure the company was in compliance with its licence conditions. PricewaterhouseCoopers is conducting the audit.A final decision on the matter will be taken after reports from the RBI and the DoT come in by January 10.The of India (NPCI) has confirmed the cooking gas subsidy in remaining is being reversed. has requested NPCI to reverse cash transfers of Rs 191.4 crore along with accrued interest of 7.25 per cent per annum for 3 million customers into their other bank accounts.Sources said the granted its conditional approval to keeping in mind that its subscribers must link their numbers with their mobile phone numbers by March 31.However, the has not allowed Payment Bank to use the e-KYC licence key and “it shall remain deactivated until further notice,” sources said.can use the e-KYC and authentication service only for re-verification and issuance of and not for obtaining consent of subscribers for opening bank accounts, wallet, DTH or any other service.“The has allowed Bharti to resume Aadhaar-based e-KYC services. We continue to engage with the authorities,” a company spokesperson said. must inform all its subscribers within 24 hours via SMS that the cooking gas subsidy in their has been duly reversed.has said 1.38 million payment bank account holders are already using the subsidy amount and transfers to their accounts have not been reversed. The company has been asked to provide an option via SMS within three days to such customers to switch to their previous bank accounts. Sources said the case was a classic example about the misuse of e-KYC authentication or process violation by a corporate entity against the interests of its customers.