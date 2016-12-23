Airtel challenges Trai's permission to Jio to continue promo

Airtel has to bear asymmetric traffic due to free call offer by Jio

Friday moved telecom dispute tribunal TDSAT against Trai allowing Ambani-led to continue free promotional offer beyond stipulated 90 days, charging the regulator of being a "mute spectator" to violations.



In its 25-page before the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), India's largest private mobile services operator asked the quasi-judicial body to direct Trai to ensure that does not provide its free voice and data plan beyond December 3.



It alleged that violation of Trai's tariff orders has been continuing since March 2016, causing "significant prejudice and day-to-day loss" to it and "affecting its network" as it has to bear asymmetric traffic due to free call offer by Jio.



first launched an inaugural free voice and data plan beginning September 4 and earlier this month extended it till March 31.



Giving reasons for its petition, said the "free services" continue in blatant violation of the Trai's Directions, Tariff Orders and the Regulations with "TRAI as a mute spectator".



When the was mentioned before a bench of TDSAT today, counsel was present who asked to be impleaded as a party to the case. Trai submitted that it needs 10 more days to take a decision.



TDSAT directed Trai to come back with its decision on the next day and directed to file an impleadment application. Next date of hearing has been fixed for January 6, 2017.



in the alleged that Trai in its decision dated October 20 "erroneously concluded" that since the Jio's promotional offer of free services was only valid till December 3, it is consistent with the "90 days" directions of Trai.



"The Trai further without affording any reasoning baldly, cryptically and in a non-transparent manner in violation of Section 11(4) of the Trai Act concluded that the Tariff Plans offered by the said TSP are not non-compliant with IUC and are not predatory and discriminatory at present. The impugned decision of Trai is thus bad in law and deserves to be quashed," it said.



The appeal, it said, has been filed against Trai's October 20 decision as well as against its "continued failure to fulfil its statutory obligation" under Trai Act by prohibiting the blatant violation of its own Tariff Orders and Regulations.

Press Trust of India