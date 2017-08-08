Airtel divests 67.53 mn shares of Bharti Infratel to raise Rs 2,570 cr

major on Tuesday said it has sold 6.7 crore in its subsidiary for over Rs 2,570 crore.



The sale was done for Rs 380.6 per share, a 4 per cent discount to previous day's closing price.



"Bharti will primarily use the proceeds from this sale to reduce its debt," the company said in a statement.



Bharti via its wholly owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments divested 67.53 million of its subsidiary through a secondary share sale in the



"Following the closure of this transaction, Bharti and its wholly owned together have an equity holding of 58 per cent in Bharti Infratel," the statement said.



UBS and were joint placement agents for the