Airtel, Idea to reap benefits from RJio's new rate plans

Key challenge to come from the launch of 4G feature phones by the RIL subsidiary, say analysts

TThe share prices of Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular gained on Wednesday, on the expectation of the new rate plans announced by Reliance Industries’ (RIL) telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio (Jio), leading to improvement in their operating metrics. The price plan announced by Jio on Tuesday is estimated to be 30-57 per cent higher than earlier promotional offers. Brokerages say this is positive and a clear indication of rationalisation of pricing. Analysts at UBS say the first Jio price increase in almost 12 months supports the brokerage view that sector revenues are close to ...

Surajeet Das Gupta & Ram Prasad Sahu