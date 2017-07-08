Bharti Airtel in talks to acquire FreeCharge

Top telecom player Bharti Airtel is among the frontrunners looking at acquiring FreeCharge, an online mobile wallet platform in the Snapdeal portfolio, it is learnt. The telco had recently launched Airtel Payments Bank and it also has an online wallet-Airtel Money. Bharti Airtel did not respond to a query sent by Business Standard on the subject. Without attribution, a company executive called it “market speculation”. Even as the Snapdeal board continues its negotiations with Flipkart to get a better valuation for the proposed merger of the ...