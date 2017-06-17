Airtel Internet TV: The best of both worlds

Airtel internet TV is a DTH box that doubles up as a PVR. Running on Android

Airtel’s Internet TV (Rs 7,999 for a 12-month subscription) is a DTH box that doubles up as a PVR. Running on Android, the box loads pretty fast and lands you on the home screen, which helpfully lists your last-watched channels. You can access the TV guide, Airtel Movies and Netflix from the home screen itself. I connected the box to my internet connection, downloaded updates and was good to go. An add-on is that the box also supports 4K. Since I’m subscribed to most of the streaming services available in India, I spent a lot of time with the box and its remote. The box ...

Abhik Sen