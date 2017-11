RCom revamp plan recap: Airtel, Jio eye assets; tower deal to be reworked

With Communications selling off its DTH business, various private equity firms and are looking to buy the debt-laden firm’s assets and invest in what will be left of the telecom major, which will primarily have only its business-to-business segment.





Business Standard brings you the full coverage of major announcements of Communication:Telecom and private equity (PE) funds have shown preliminary interest in buying the various assets Communications is monetising. Airtel has shown interest in buying some of the spectrum, as well as telecom equipment of RCom’s wireless business, up for sale. Jio, Vodafone and Sistema (which merged its business in RCom) are believed to be the others interested.According to sources, PE funds are interested in taking a stake if the banks agree to take 51 per cent stake. These include KKR, TPG and Carlyle, besides global telecom entities Telstra of Australia, Telekom Indonesia and PCCW in Hong Kong. (has nine data centres across the country and a thriving enterprise business, with about 35,000 corporate clients. According to estimates, this business currently has revenues of Rs 10,000 crore annually, the operating earnings being Rs 1,500 crore.

Debt-laden Communications on Tuesday said it is renegotiating the tower business deal with all interested parties, including Brookfield Infrastructure Group.