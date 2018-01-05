Airtel joins hands with itel to launch budget-friendly 4G smartphones

Bharti and device manufacturer on Friday announced their partnership to launch budget friendly 4G smartphones.

The partnership, which is a part of Airtel's 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' initiative, will build an ecosystem of partners to make 4G smartphones within the reach of everyone.

Customers will get an attractive cash-back benefit of Rs. 1500 on A40 4G and A41 smartphones, thereby, significantly reducing the effective cost of device ownership.

Both smartphones will come bundled with a monthly recharge pack of Rs. 169 from Airtel, offering generous data and calling benefits.

Customers need to make a down payment of Rs 4599 for the A40 and Rs. 4699 for the A41. The cash-back benefit of Rs. 1500 will be given to customers over a period of 36 months. At the end of 18 months, customers who have done recharges (in any denomination of their choice) worth Rs 3000 will be eligible for the first cash-back installment of Rs. 500. They will be eligible for the second installment of Rs 1000 provided they complete another set of recharges worth Rs 3000 over the next 18 months.

"We are delighted to partner as we expand our range of affordable 4G smartphones with an aim to enable every Indian to own a 4G smartphone and be a part of the digital revolution. now has the largest partner ecosystem of device manufacturers and we thank our partners for sharing our vision of smartphone for every Indian," said COO Bharti Airtel, Ajai Puri.

"The partnership will provide customers with access to great applications and services like never before and at very attractive price points. We are confident that the partnership will drive 4G adoption across the country and bring the best value to both and customers," said MD, TRANSSION India, Marco Ma.

smartphones are available at all leading mobile stores. After-sales support for the device will be provided by through its service network and customers can also avail the unique service proposition of 100 days replacement warranty.

With a commitment of 100-days replacement warranty offered by on all its products, it is trying to elevate the overall end-to-end ownership experience for its customers.