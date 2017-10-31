Airtel may sell iPhone X via its online store starting November 3

India’s leading telecom player Bharti Airtel is working closely with Apple to bring the anniversary edition to India through its digital store Airtel Online on November 3 .

Recently, the company put up on sale the yesteryear’s Apple flagships -- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus -- on its digital store that went live on October 16.

The Airtel online store aims to offer a range of premium smartphones with affordable down payments, instant credit verification, and financing along with bundled monthly plans.

It is yet to be seen if Airtel offers any down payment, cashback scheme or bundle offer with the





ALSO READ: Airtel online store debuts with iPhone 7 at Rs 7,777: here's how the deal works The Airtel online store is part of the company’s project, which aims to transform the customer experience across all of its services.

Here are the features of iPhone X

The sports glossy stainless steel frame body covered on the front and back by a glass design. It has a wide 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display. The glassy back is accentuated by a vertically placed 12-megapixel dual camera set-up, which supports optical image stabilisation (OIS).

On the front, a new 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera enables auto image stabilisation and precise exposure control, and brings the portrait mode to the front camera for selfies with a depth-of-field (Bokeh) effect.

The dual camera set-up on the back boasts a f/1.8 aperture on the wide-angle camera and an improved f/2.4 aperture on the telephoto camera for better photos and videos. A new quad LED True Tone Flash offers twice the uniformity of light and includes Slow Sync, which brings more uniformly lit backgrounds and foregrounds.

The cameras on the are custom-tuned for the augmented reality (AR) experience. Each camera is individually calibrated with new gyroscopes and accelerometers for accurate motion tracking.

The camera also delivers the highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone, with better video stabilisation, 4K video up to 60fps and 1080p slo-mo up to 240fps. The Apple-designed video encoder provides real-time image and motion analysis for optimal quality video.

With iOS 11, supports HEIF and HEVC for up to two times the compression and storage for twice as many photos and videos.