Airtel offers 30 GB free data on 4G smartphone upgrade for 2G/3G customers

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Friday said it has rolled out an initiative under which its customers on 2G/3G mobile devices will be eligible for 30 GB data free of cost when they upgrade to a 4G smartphone.
Airtel said this programme will complement its 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' initiative, under which it is partnering with multiple mobile handset manufacturers to create an open ecosystem of affordable 4G smartphones.
"Prepaid customers will get free 1 GB data every day for 30 days over and above any pack they charge with. Postpaid customers will get free 30 GB data (with rollover) in their first bill cycle over and above their plan benefits," Airtel said in a statement.
