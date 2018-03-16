Airtel offers Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ on down payment of Rs 9,900

Telecom services provider on Friday announced the availability of Samsung's latest flagship the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones on its online store.

Airtel's online store is a platform where prospective buyers can get budget-friendly down payment options and bundled monthly plans.

"We are happy to have the latest Samsung flagship on our online store. We have made it very convenient for customers to own this premium device by removing the price barrier and offering instant financing," Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

The 64GB variant of Galaxy S9 is available for a down payment of Rs 9,900, and subsequent 24 monthly instalments of Rs 2,499.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ (64GB variant) is also available for a down payment of Rs 9,900, however, with a subsequent 24 monthly instalments of Rs 2,799.

The monthly instalments for both the devices will include Airtel's postpaid plan with 80GB data, unlimited calling and subscription to content services such as Amazon Prime membership, Secure, TV and Wynk Music, the company said.

The devices were launched in India earlier this month. Price of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ starts at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900, respectively.



