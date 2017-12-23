Airtel Payments Bank head Shashi Arora quits

Airtel Payments Bank
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shashi Arora
(pictured) has resigned in the wake of the firm’s e-KYC (know your customer) licence suspension by Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI.
“Shashi
has decided to move on to pursue opportunities outside of Airtel. We wish Shashi
the very best for his future endeavours,” the company said in a statement.
Arora
has been working with Airtel in senior leadership roles since 2006. He was appointed managing director and chief executive officer of Airtel Payments Bank
on June 1, 2016.
“He has been an asset for Airtel and over the years has contributed to the company’s growth story. Having led the operations in key telecom circles followed by building a strong DTH
business, he has laid the foundation for Airtel’s payments bank
operations,” the statement said.
The Unique Identification Authority of India
(UIDAI) had barred Bharti Airtel
and Airtel Payments Bank
from conducting Aadhaar-based verification of customers using the e-KYC process.
The action was taken following allegations that Bharti Airtel
was using the Aadhaar-e-KYC-based SIM verification process to open payments bank
accounts of its subscribers without their ‘informed consent’.
UIDAI
on Thursday had allowed Bharti Airtel
to use Aadhaar
for re-verification of its mobile customers till January 10 with stiff riders after it returned the ~138-crore LPG subsidy remitted to the unsolicited payments bank
accounts.
It, however, maintained that Airtel Payments Bank
e-KYC licence will remain suspended till final enquiry and audit report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU