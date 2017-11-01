Airtel raises year's capex estimate to Rs 25,000 cr

Bharti Airtel, the country’s largest telecom operator, has riased its estimate of for this financial year to Rs 25,000 crore, from the earlier Rs 20,000 crore.



Nilanjan Roy, its global finance head, said as there was an explosion of data traffic in India, the company had decided it should hasten the rollout of fourth-generation (4G) technology, beside the building of additional capacity and fibre connectivity.



“Consequently, our forecast for the year is up from the initial guidance (expectation). We believe advancement of future to provide best broadband data coverage will augment our growth and revenue market share ambition,” he said during an investor call after announcing its quarterly results.



He said a lot of the was going into investing in the radio networks, primarily 4G, in transmission and fibre backhaul. He said a lot of the was going into investing in the radio networks, primarily 4G, in transmission and fibre backhaul.



Analysts say despite a 76% drop in net profit for the September quarter, the Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company has shown strong defences against Reliance Jio. A says Airtel’s India mobile Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margins improved from the earlier quarter, despite 5% less revenue. added data subscribers, with data volumes growing 66% from the June quarter and average usage reaching 4 GB per subscriber.



“In short, has managed the competitive onslaught from Jio well, by continuing to grow subscribers and improving market share, while protecting margins at healthy levels,” UBS said.



JP Morgan says despite data volumes rising 440% year-on-year and voice minutes going up 40%, Airtel’s India wireless revenues are down 17% over a year, showing the need for monetising the rising usage. “Of course, this has been RJio-dictated so far and with showing intent to raise its tariffs (rates), it appears the floor for Arpu/tariffs in the industry is to progressively go higher,” it said (Arpu is average revenue per user).



Analysts say the telecom industry’s medium-term outlook has brightened, with accelerated consolidation and exit of smaller companies, beside Jio continuing to raise its rates. “We expect Bharti (Airtel) to capture the lion’s share of revenues belonging to exiting telcos, thanks to the deals with Telenor and Tata, large spectrum holding, strong balance sheet and execution-focus,” said

JM Financial.



Ebitda margins from Africa were 32.4%, the highest ever; these had never crossed 30% prior to this quarter. Africa has also registered impressive revenue performance, of nearly 7% growth from the earlier quarter.