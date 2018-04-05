Airtel reinstates Rs 649 plan; offers 50GB data, add-on SIM with free calls

Airtel, India’s leading telecom operator, has reintroduced its Rs 649 infinity postpaid plan, which it had pulled down temporarily a few months ago. In the new Rs 649 plan, the company is offering 50 GB of 4G data, along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls – both incoming and outgoing.

The Airtel Rs 649 infinity postpaid plan comes bundled with free subscriptions to Airtel’s music streaming service Wynk, Airtel TV, and a handset damage protection cover for one year. The Rs 649 plan, part of the group of infinity plans, also comes with the data rollover benefit, allowing users to carry forward up to 200 GB of their unused 4G data. The 649 plan also comes with an optional free add-on SIM bundled with free calls.





The Rs 649 plan fills the gap between Airtel's Rs 499 infinity plan and Rs 799 infinity plan. In Rs 499 plan, the telecom operator provides 40 GB, along with free calls and subscriptions to and Airtel TV. The Rs 499 plan is also eligible for and handset damage protection cover valid for one year. However, the plan is not eligible for a free add-on SIM with free calls.

By comparison, Reliance Jio’s Rs 509 plan provides similar benefits. In Rs 509, Jio provides 60 GB of 4G data with the fair-usage policy of 2 GB per day, after which the data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. All the Jio plans come with free subscription to the Jio app suite, which includes Jio music, Jio Live TV, Jio Movies, etc. Unlike Airtel, Jio does not offer any data rollover facility, so the daily unused data allowance is lost.



Vodafone, another telecom operator, also offers a somewhat similar deal on its Rs 699 red plan. In the Rs 699 plan, the telecom operator provides 50 GB of 4G data, coupled with unlimited free local, STD and roaming calls. Like Airtel, Vodafone allows users to roll over up to 200 GB of their unused data.





