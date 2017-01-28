Airtel's ads violate law, R-Jio tells regulator

has approached the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), seeking its intervention in imposing penalty on Bharti for the telco’s "misleading advertisements" on unlimited free calls.

In a letter to Trai, sought penalty on Bharti for violating the regulator’s direction on transparency in rates. The issued by for both pre-paid and post-paid rate packs were in gross violation of telecommunication laws, the new operator said.

On January 3, announced a scheme under which it would offer 12-month free data to those switching to its 4G service. The existing consumers, too, can avail the offer with new 4G handsets. The offer is scheduled to close on February 28.

Airtel’s offer was seen countering free data by Jio. Airtel’s December quarter results had shown more than a 50 per cent dip in profit, primarily due to heavy price-cutting in the industry. chief executive Gopal Vittal blamed poor earnings on "predatory pricing" by rivals and "tsunami of free minutes".

In December, announced its Happy New Year scheme, offering every new user data, voice, video, and a full bouquet of applications and content free, till March 31, 2017.

In its complaint to the telecom regulator, said that implemented a Fair Usage Policy of 300 minutes/day or 1,200 minutes/week, whichever is earlier, after which all calls will be chargeable at 30 paise per minute.

The information on fair usage policy is provided only by call centres and claimed that the call centre agents were ‘’extremely guarded’’ in sharing such information.

It added that was violating Trai’s instructions on the use of term ‘unlimited’ in situations where the feature of a plan/scheme/package put restrictions on the quantum of benefits in any manner.

RJio requested to take strongest action under the Act and impose highest penalty on Airtel.