Infosys appoints TVS Capital's Sundaram as independent director
Business Standard

Airtel's Monsoon Surprise offer gives 30GB free 4G data: Know how to get it

The Airtel Monsoon Surprise offer came in a hindsight of company's commercial launch of VoLTE soon

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Airtel offers 30GB additional 4G data: Know how to get it

Bharti Airtel, the country's leading telecom operator, is now offering 30 GB of high-speed 4G data to its postpaid customers. Under the Airtel Monsoon Surprise offer, which is now live, you can avail of additional data benefits through the My Airtel app.

The Airtel Monsoon Surprise offer is an extension of the ‘Data Surprise offer’, under which the company offered 10 GB of additional data every month for four months to its postpaid subscribers. Now, Airtel has extended the offer and eligible postpaid subscribers can continue to enjoy 10 GB free data for three more months.

Here is how to avail of the offer

Step 1: Download the ‘My Airtel app’ from PlayStore or App Store

Step 2: Login the app using your credentials

Step 3: Click on top banner that reads ‘Enjoy 30 GB Data’

Step 4: Follow the process – Check eligibility, download and install Airtel TV

Step 5: Click on ‘Claim free data’ to avail of the Airtel Monsoon Surprise offer

Once done, the additional 10 GB of 4G data is added to your account every month for three months. The service takes a maximum of 24 hours to get activated and you get a status message once the offer is active on your number.

Airtel Monsoon Surprise Offer
The Airtel Monsoon Surprise offer has come ahead of Bharti Airtel's commercial launch of voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE). As reported earlier, Airtel has started trials for VoLTE in some cities, including Mumbai, and plans to launch commercial services in the next quarter.

Though Airtel has not shared an exact timeline, people aware of the plans said the Sunil Bharti Mittal-controlled firm was likely to launch VoLTE services in next quarter. Also, Airtel's 4G footprint will cover all the towns and cities by the end of 2017-18. The company has already launched 4G services in all the 22 telecom circles but a few cities and towns in the circles are currently not getting the latest technology. The company is upgrading its network to cover most of the country by the end of FY17.

Business Standard
Business Standard
