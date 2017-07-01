Airtel's Monsoon Surprise offer gives 30GB free 4G data: Know how to get it

Bharti Airtel, the country's leading telecom
operator, is now offering 30 GB of high-speed 4G data to its postpaid customers. Under the Airtel
Monsoon Surprise offer, which is now live, you can avail of additional data benefits through the My Airtel
app.
The Airtel
Monsoon Surprise offer is an extension of the ‘Data Surprise offer’, under which the company offered 10 GB of additional data every month for four months to its postpaid subscribers.
Now, Airtel
has extended the offer and eligible postpaid subscribers
can continue to enjoy 10 GB free data for three more months.
Here is how to avail of the offer
Step 1:
Download the ‘My Airtel
app’ from PlayStore or App Store
Step 2: Login the app using your credentials
Step 3: Click on top banner that reads ‘Enjoy 30 GB Data’
Step 4:
Follow the process – Check eligibility, download and install Airtel
TV
Step 5:
Click on ‘Claim free data’ to avail of the Airtel
Monsoon Surprise offer
Once done, the additional 10 GB of 4G data is added to your account every month for three months. The service takes a maximum of 24 hours to get activated and you get a status message once the offer is active on your number.
The Airtel
Monsoon Surprise offer has come ahead of Bharti Airtel's commercial launch of voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE). As reported earlier, Airtel
has started trials for VoLTE
in some cities, including Mumbai, and plans to launch commercial services in the next quarter.
Though Airtel
has not shared an exact timeline, people aware of the plans said the Sunil Bharti Mittal-controlled firm was likely to launch VoLTE
services in next quarter. Also, Airtel's 4G footprint will cover all the towns and cities by the end of 2017-18. The company has already launched 4G services in all the 22 telecom
circles but a few cities and towns in the circles are currently not getting the latest technology. The company is upgrading its network to cover most of the country by the end of FY17.