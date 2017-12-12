Warburg Pincus to buy 20% stake in Bharti Telemedia to for $350 mn

Bharti and Pincus on Tuesday announced that an affiliate of the global private equity company will acquire up to a 20 per cent stake in Bharti Telemedia, the direct-to-home (DTH) arm of Bharti Airtel, for about $350 million. Out of this, the telecom service provider will sell a 15 per cent stake and another Bharti entity the remaining 5 per cent.



After completion of the deal, will own 80 per cent equity in Bharti Telemedia, which is one of the largest DTH television (TV) service providers. It had 14 million subscribers and approximately $550 million in revenues as on September 30, 2017.

Bharti Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said, “ has enjoyed a very successful partnership with Pincus in the past and we are excited to partner with them once again to achieve our vision of making TV India’s leading DTH platform.”

The board has approved the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals. As part of the transaction, Pincus India Managing Director Viraj Sawhney will join the board of

Vishal Mahadevia, managing director and co-head of Pincus India, said, “The Indian is expanding rapidly and we believe that DTH is well positioned to capitalise on incremental growth in digitisation and penetration in Tier-III and -IV towns.”

TV, which was launched in 2008, has a strong distribution centre with over 1,500 partners and 158,000 recharge outlets in 630 Indian districts.