Airtel shares see sharp recovery, surge 8 pc

Surge in stock boosted market valuation of the company by Rs 10,873.1 crore to Rs 1,48,983.10 crore

of Wednesday made a smart recovery, paring early losses and surged nearly 8 per cent even as the company reported its lowest quarterly profit in four years for the January-March period.



The stock which opened on a weak note later pared the losses and ended at Rs 372.70, up 7.87 per cent on During the day, it soared 10 per cent to Rs 380.05.



On NSE, of the company zoomed 7.96 per cent to end at Rs 372.75.



The stock was the top gainer on and Nifty.



Steep rally in the also helped buying in the stock.



In terms of volume, 16.35 lakh of the company were traded on and over 2 crore changed hands on during the day.



Country's largest telecom firm yesterday reported its lowest quarterly profit in four years as net earnings fell 72 per cent in January-March, hit by "sustained predatory pricing" by rival Reliance Jio.



The net profit in the quarter ended March 2017 stood at Rs 373.4 crore (or Rs 0.93 a share), nearly a fourth of the Rs 1,319.2 crore (or Rs 3.30 a share) notched in the year-ago period.



-- which has 372.4 million customers in 17 countries -- saw its total revenue decline by 12 per cent during the fourth quarter to Rs 21,934.6 crore from Rs 24,959.6 crore in the same period last fiscal.

