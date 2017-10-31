Airtel staff count shrinks by 1,805 in a year; 100,000 telecom jobs at risk

Bharti has pruned its workforce in the last one year and the company is leaner by 1805 employees in India. The total employees of the country's top operator stood at 17,657 at the end of September 30, 2017 as against 19,462 at the end of September 30 last year.

As a result of the pruning, the number of customers per employee increased to 16,960 in the reported period as compared to 14,189 in the same period last year.

However, due to the decreasing profitability, gross revenue per employee per month decreased 4.1 per cent to Rs 3.15 million as on September 30, 2017 as against Rs 3.29 million last year.

In Africa also, the total employees of the company decreased by 321. The staff count at the end of September 30, 2017 stood at 3,737 as against 4,058 in September 2016.

As per analysts, thousands of people are likely to lose their jobs operators fight hyper-competition and declining profits. With consolidation becoming the norm in the market, many employees will get pink slips as there will be overlapping of staff for managing the same work.

Overall, more than 100,000 telecom jobs, including indirect employment, could be at risk.

The sector is going through a challenging phase and consolidation is a reality. Overall the industry is heading towards an era of three-four operators including state-run BSNL.