Airtel takes on Jio, plans rollout of Rs 2,500 4G phone by Diwali

India’s leading telecom major is reportedly all set to take on with its own 4G-enabled Rs 2,500

According to a report in Economic Times , Bharti in talks with mobile phone makers to launch the 4G-enabled bundled with voice and data services by The report the phone will come with a bigger display, battery and camera than seen in other feature phones, and Bharti is in talks with brands like and to manufacture the device.

The 4G-enabled is touted to run Google Android operating system and will allow users to download apps available on Google Play Store. The will be co-promoted by Airtel but will not receive any subsidy from the telecom major. Instead, Airtel will bundle data and voice benefits to bring down the price of the

Recently, Mukesh Ambani's announced a 4G-enabled feature phone with like capabilities that will go on sale in September.