Airtel takes on Jio, plans rollout of Rs 2,500 4G phone by Diwali

According to a report in Economic Times
, Bharti in talks with mobile phone makers to launch the 4G-enabled smartphone
bundled with voice and data services by Diwali.
The report the phone will come with a bigger display, battery and camera than seen in other feature phones, and Bharti is in talks with brands like Lava
and Karbonn
to manufacture the device.
The 4G-enabled smartphone
is touted to run Google Android operating system and will allow users to download apps available on Google Play Store. The smartphone
will be co-promoted by Airtel but will not receive any subsidy from the telecom major. Instead, Airtel will bundle data and voice benefits to bring down the price of the smartphone.
Recently, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio
announced a 4G-enabled feature phone with smartphone
like capabilities that will go on sale in September.
The Reliance JioPhone comes bundled with Jio services and apps but it is still unclear if the feature phone could run apps other than Reliance Jio
bundled apps such as Jio Music, Jio Movies etc. Also, once the handset will go on sale, users will require to furnish Rs 1,500 as security deposit refundable only after 3 years to get the device that will work only on the Jio network.