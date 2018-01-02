Airtel takes on Jio with updated Rs 799 pack offering 3.5 GB data per day

Bharti Airtel's fightback continues with its rival- The company has come with an impressive revision in its Rs 799 plan for its prepaid subscribers.

The revised plan offers 3.5GB 3G/ data per day, however, the plan restricts the unlimited calls, and puts a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes for one week for both local and calls.

In addition to this, a benefit of Rs 75 cash back, by doing the recharge from Airtel Payment Bank.

Hence, in the latest update in the Rs799 plan, the prepaid users can now avail a total of 98GB of 3G/ data for 28 days, but the Fair usage policy (FUP) is 3.5GB per day.

In the Airtel recharge website, the plan also provides free outgoing and incoming on national roaming and 100 local and SMSes for free per day.

On the other hand, the Reliance Jio's Rs 799 prepaid plan offers 84 GB daily data and daily FUP of 3GB for 28 days. So, the Airtel is offering 0.5GB extra data at the same price.

A week back, also announced its New year plan to counter Jio, it introduced ten days pack of Rs 93 which included unlimited local and calls along with 1GB 3G/ data and free 100 SMSes per day for its prepaid users.

In the airtel India website, the company offers multiple prepaid starting from Rs 199 plan, offering 1GB data per day. For those who want an Airtel recharge with longer validity, Rs 509 pack is will be the right option- valid for 84 days and comes with 1GB data per day.