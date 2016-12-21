Airtel to acquire Orascom's stake in MENA

Bharti on Tuesday said its subsidiary Network i2i has entered into a definitive with Egyptian firm to acquire the latter’s entire equity stake in Middle East North Submarine Cable Systems (MENA-SCS) for an undisclosed amount.

The has been signed with Telecom Media and Technology Holding.

“With the explosion of data usage in emerging markets, including India and Africa, this (MENA) asset will provide us a scalable and diverse high capacity highway to serve our customers. In particular, it will provide impetus to India’s emergence as a major regional internet hub serving customers across SAARC region, with seamless global connectivity,” Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO, Global Voice & Data Business of Bharti said in a statement.

MENA-SCS is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Orascom.

It is live and operational, connecting Mumbai, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Italy.