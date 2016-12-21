Airtel to acquire Orascom's stake in MENA

Bharti Airtel
on Tuesday said its subsidiary Network i2i has entered into a definitive agreement
with Egyptian firm Orascom
to acquire the latter’s entire equity stake in Middle East North Africa
Submarine Cable Systems (MENA-SCS) for an undisclosed amount.
The agreement
has been signed with Orascom
Telecom Media and Technology Holding.
“With the explosion of data usage in emerging markets, including India and Africa, this (MENA) asset will provide us a scalable and diverse high capacity highway to serve our customers. In particular, it will provide impetus to India’s emergence as a major regional internet hub serving customers across SAARC region, with seamless global connectivity,” Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO, Global Voice & Data Business of Bharti Airtel
said in a statement.
MENA-SCS is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Orascom.
It is live and operational, connecting Mumbai, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Italy.
