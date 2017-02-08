Airtel to simplify shareholding structure in foreign arms

Telecom major on Wednesday said that it is restructuring its shareholding pattern of to simplify the structure and bring in synergies between the

"The Board of Directors approved the company's investments in its wholly-owned subsidiaries International (Mauritius) Ltd (BAIM), International (Netherlands) B V (BAIN), Netherlands and Bharti International (Singapore) Pte Ltd (BISPL), Singapore will be held entirely by Network i2i Ltd (Ni2i), Mauritius, another wholly-owned subsidiary of the company," said in a regulatory filing.

It further said: " will continue to hold the shareholding in African operating and the company's investments in its wholly-owned subsidiaries (USA) Ltd, (Hong Kong) Ltd and (UK) Ltd will be helped entirely by BISPL, another wholly-owned subsidiary of the company".

Elaborating on the restructuring, it said: "The resultant vertical step-by-step shareholding structure envisaged by the above restructuring aims to offer a number of benefits, including the de-layering and simplification of structure and synergies without any change in ultimate ownership over the said subsidiaries".

Shares of the company were trading 1.04 per cent down at Rs 348.50 apiece on