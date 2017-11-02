Airtel to transfer optical fibre biz to Telesonic Networks

Telecom major Bharti Airtel
would transfer
the optical fibre business to its wholly-owned subsidiary Telesonic Networks
for a valuation of up to Rs 5,650 crore, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The board of directors in its meeting on Tuesday, “approved the scheme of arrangement between Bharti Airtel
(transferor company) and Telesonic Networks
Limited (transferee company)... for the transfer
of the optical fibre cable business
of the transferor company to the transferee company, a subsidiary of the transferor company, by way of a slump sale”, it said.
The optical fibre business of Bharti Airtel
includes both underground and overground fibres.
Bharti Airtel
said it is transferring the cable business
based on cash consideration of Rs 4,564.7 crore. It would be subject to upward adjustment on account of incremental capital expenditure, working capital and the like incurred by the transferor company up to the date the deal is signed.
"However, the overall consideration shall in no event exceed Rs 5,650 crore," the filing said.
Telesonic Networks
Limited, engaged in "designing, planning, deploying, optimising and managing broadband and fixed telephone networks across India...does not belong to the promoter/promoter group/group companies", it said.
"The proposed transaction is between a holding company and its wholly-owned subsidiary company," the filing said.
Bharti Airtel
stock closed at Rs 538.40, up 8.19 per cent, on BSE.