Airtel unveils Rs 2,000 cr plan to launch digital offerings

The country's top mobile operator will be investing Rs 2,000 crore over three years to launch various to improve customer experience even as the telco gears up to launch voice over LTE (VoLTE) services across the country by the end of this year.

has announced a few customer-centric initiatives such as allowing postpaid customers to carry forward their unused data to the next billing cycle, pooling of postpaid plan within a family and providing protection for smartphones for accidental and liquid damage.

MD and CEO (South Asia) said trials are on in 5 cities and the company will be "able to take VoLTE" everywhere in the country in later part of the year.

The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company, which is locked in intense competition ever since Mukesh Ambani-owned has entered into telecom last year, is enhancing its offerings to retain customers as also improve their experience.

As part of Project Next, will improve its in-store experience by redesigning over 2500 stores across the country. The company's two next-gen stores are already live in Gurgaon.

The company also unveiled a new version of allowing customers to change plans, get real time notifications, self-care and fulfilment of services through the app.

Vittal said the company will make so seamless that customers don't have to call their call centre to resolve their queries. For postpaid customers, has launched a slew of services.

In an industry first, starting August 1, all postpaid customers will now be able to carry forward their unused monthly data quota to the next billing cycle. Customers can track their usage and data carried forward on The postpaid customers can also create customised solutions for the family by adding multiple postpaid connections to their account, and save up to 20 per cent. Also, they can pool and share their data benefits across all connections.

The telco also introduced ' Secure' - a digital smartphone protection suite, allowing customers to protect their smartphones against accidental/liquid damage.